Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.79% of Tupperware Brands worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,671 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:TUP opened at $2.30 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

