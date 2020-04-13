Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. 134,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,260. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

