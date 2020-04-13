Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by VTB Capital to “Buy”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

TKC stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

