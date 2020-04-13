Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 37,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $360.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

