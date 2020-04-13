Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRWH shares. ValuEngine lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of TRWH opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 824,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 175,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

