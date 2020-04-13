Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

