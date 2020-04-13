Typerium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Typerium has traded 116.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $505,999.05 and $64.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02766209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00219443 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,528,102 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

