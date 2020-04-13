Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.