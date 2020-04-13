U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,544 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of U.S. Silica worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 852,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $1.52 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

