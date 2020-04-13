Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $271,810,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,576,000. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

