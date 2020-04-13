Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $713,166.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $829,452.20 and approximately $713,166.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.04379957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009638 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Fatbtc, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

