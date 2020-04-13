UBS Group AG Acquires 10,604 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Materion worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Materion by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Materion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

MTRN stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $887.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

