UBS Group AG Acquires 9,661 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. State Street Corp increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,299,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

SBSI opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

