UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other news, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $847.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

