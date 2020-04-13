UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6,317.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

