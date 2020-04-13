UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 1,076.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,747,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

AUPH opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

