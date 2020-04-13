UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 233,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

GBX opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $607.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

