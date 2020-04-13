UBS Group AG Buys 22,128 Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of MFD opened at $7.88 on Monday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

