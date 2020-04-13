UBS Group AG Buys 23,239 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

