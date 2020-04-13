UBS Group AG Buys 28,715 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.20% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $9.42 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

