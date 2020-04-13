UBS Group AG Buys 51,825 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.68% of Accuray worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accuray by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.