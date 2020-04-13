UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NTLA opened at $13.05 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.