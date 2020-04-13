UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth $583,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $21.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

