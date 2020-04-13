UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of R1 RCM worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

R1 RCM stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. R1 RCM Inc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.