UBS Group AG Grows Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 156,397.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $188.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.