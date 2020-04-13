UBS Group AG Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.23% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

