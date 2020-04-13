UBS Group AG Has $1.67 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

GTY stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $995.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

