UBS Group AG Has $1.68 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

