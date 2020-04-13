UBS Group AG Has $1.72 Million Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Tenneco worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.59. Tenneco Inc has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $26.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

