UBS Group AG Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 216.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Herc worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Herc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $680.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.