UBS Group AG Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Amerisafe worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter worth $549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1,476.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

