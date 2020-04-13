UBS Group AG Has $1.78 Million Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,375 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

