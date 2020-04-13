UBS Group AG Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.66% of Habit Restaurants worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of HABT opened at $13.98 on Monday. Habit Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

