UBS Group AG Has $1.82 Million Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMT. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

