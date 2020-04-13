UBS Group AG Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 50.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.50 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

