UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $20.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

