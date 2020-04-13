UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 611,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CALM stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of -0.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

