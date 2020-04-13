UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,478. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,053,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,672,000 after acquiring an additional 477,919 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,511,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 90,242 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

