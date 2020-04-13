UBS Group AG Purchases 12,288 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBCF opened at $20.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

