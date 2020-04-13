UBS Group AG Purchases 14,696 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Virtusa worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $976.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

