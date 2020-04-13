UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYKE opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

