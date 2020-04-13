UBS Group AG Raises Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 646.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $98.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

