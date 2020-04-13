UBS Group AG Raises Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1,498.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 179,072 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $788.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

