UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

