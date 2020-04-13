UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of First Busey worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,543.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,366.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.21.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

