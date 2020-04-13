UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,615 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.