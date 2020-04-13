UBS Group AG Sells 2,036 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

