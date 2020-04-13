UBS Group AG Sells 23,799 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of GATX worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in GATX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GATX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GATX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of GATX opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

