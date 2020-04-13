UBS Group AG Sells 42,356 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Extended Stay America worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,475 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $9.00 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

