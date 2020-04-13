UBS Group AG Sells 84,588 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

